Victoria Beckham shares details of David’s magical surprise for daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham has revealed that husband David stayed up until after midnight building a Lego Hogwarts castle for eight-year-old daughter Harper.

The fashion designer first shared her husband’s project with followers on Saturday afternoon when she posted a video of the former footballer poring over an instruction manual as he built the foundations of the celebrated School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from the Harry Potter stories.

She wrote: “Such a good daddy!! Harper is obsessed with Harry Potter.”

The video showed him carefully building the Lego model, which is made up of 6,020 pieces, and sells for £349.99 on the Danish toy company’s website.

It is recommended for ages 16 and up and features towers, turrets, chambers, classrooms, creatures, the Whomping Willow and Hagrid´s hut as well as four minifigures and 27 microfigures of students, professors and statues, plus five Dementors.

(Victoria Beckham/Instagram/PA)

However, Beckham appeared to find the project less adorable after midnight, when she shared another picture of her husband hard at work and wrote: “FFS … It is 00.18am and he is still up building this LEGO!! Been building ALL day!! X”

(Victoria Beckham/Instagram/PA)

The castle also features the Great Hall with buildable “stained glass windows”, house banners, benches, tables, flaming torches and moving staircases; a potions classroom with racks of elements in jars; a Defence Against the Dark Arts classroom with assorted potion jars, gramophone and a closet containing a boggart; and Professor Dumbledore’s office complete with the Griffin statue entrance and Memory cabinet.