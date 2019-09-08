Ulrika Jonsson checking into Celebrity First Dates Hotel

Ulrika Jonsson is going to be love matched with a member of the public in a celebrity series of First Dates Hotel.

The 52-year-old is one of the stars checking in for the show’s first ever celebrity special, which is in support of Stand Up To Cancer.

Jonsson is looking for love again after the end of her marriage with Brian Monet.

Ulrika Jonsson (Channel 4)

The marriage, the star’s third, ended earlier this year.

Others taking part include The Only Way Is Essex’s Pete Wicks, TV presenter AJ Odudu and Blue’s Duncan James, who is getting ready for his first ever public date as a gay man.

The series is part of Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer programming this autumn.

Other highlights include a special celebrity edition of Gogglebox, while Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe will be joined by some star guests as they kick off a new series of The Last Leg with a Stand Up To Cancer special.

There will also be a celebrity edition of Hunted, which will see jungle camp mates Stanley Johnson – father of Boris Johnson – and Georgia “Toff” Toffolo attempt to stay off the radar and remain at large for two weeks as a crack team of hunters try to hunt them down.

Georgia Toffolo (Yui Mok/PA)

Celebrity chefs Aldo Zilli and Jean-Christophe Novelli, rugby legends Martin Offiah and Gavin Henson and former The Only Way Is Essex stars Lucy Mecklenburgh and Lydia Bright will also take part.

Tom Beck, head of live events and commissioning editor for entertainment at Channel 4, said: “Every year we continue to be wowed by the amazing array of famous faces who give up their time so generously and of course the incredible public who campaign so fiercely and donate so much.

“We can’t wait to see the celebrities in action, banging that Stand Up To Cancer drum – be it sitting on the sofa and watching telly, going on the run or hopefully finding love in the stunning Italian countryside.”

Stand Up To Cancer is a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 that brings the UK together to speed up progress in life-saving cancer research.

Launched in the UK in 2012, it funds research, turning academic breakthroughs in the labs into new treatments that make a real difference for people with cancer. More than £62 million has been raised in the UK to date, funding 52 clinical trials and projects involving 11,000 cancer patients across the country.