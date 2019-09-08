Reason Patsy Palmer is back on EastEnders

Writers wanted Patsy Palmer back on EastEnders for the sake of storylines and not her name.

The veteran of Albert Square will reprise her role as Bianca Jackson, who will be attending the wedding of Whitney Dean.

Palmer is back as Bianca (Ian West/PA)

Soap writers said they wanted Palmer back to drive a storyline, and not just for the sake of bringing out an old name.

Palmer is back for a brief stint, and her character has suffered a troubling encounter with mystery man Leo.

✵On This Day✵ Twenty years ago. Bianca was involved in yet another explosive family drama. Carol found out that she’d been sleeping with her fiance, Dan! ? pic.twitter.com/APdAgPUqMm — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) September 5, 2019

EastEdners writers were keen that the classic character offer something to the soap’s ongoing storylines.

Writer Kate Oates said: “But we talked a lot about it, the whole point of it was, it’s great to bring a name back, but it’s only good if there’s story.

“So, we didn’t want to just have that thing of, ‘yay it’s Bianca, bye then.’

“So, we talked about it for a long time and having the story that propels after she’s gone.”

Also back on the show is Lisa Fowler, who is in a difficult place mentally.

Actress Lucy Benjamin said of her character: “She’s well, she’s on her medication, so she’s turned a corner, she still has her therapy.

“But there is always that danger when she doesn’t take it that things could go a bit wrong.”

EastEnders airs on BBC One.