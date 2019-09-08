Mark Ronson claps back after Lord Sugar questions his ‘real talent’

Mark Ronson has hit back at Alan Sugar after The Apprentice star questioned if the superstar musician had any “real talent”.

The DJ and producer appeared on the launch episode of Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night to perform his track Don’t Leave Me Lonely, featuring the singer Yebba.

Mark Ronson and Yebba performing during the return of the BBC One show Strictly Come Dancing (Kieron McCarron/BBC)

He won an Oscar earlier this year for his work on Shallow from A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga and has previously scored huge hits for collaborations with singers such as Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars, Amy Winehouse and Camila Cabello.

Lord Sugar tweeted: “Question: Can @MarkRonson Mark Ronson play and instrument properly ?

“Or does he just like be on stage making a few noises suporting the real talent.”

Believe it or not, I can both play AND instrument. Me also write good. Let me know if you ever want to come to a show and hear some noise. https://t.co/5PysWbhtvc — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) September 7, 2019

Ronson appeared to make fun of a mistake in the tweet, replying: “Believe it or not, I can both play AND instrument. Me also write good.

“Let me know if you ever want to come to a show and hear some noise.”