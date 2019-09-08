All-star panel announced for new ITV show The Masked Singer

Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Ken Jeong will make up the panel for the UK version of competition show The Masked Singer, it has been announced.

The new ITV series, due to launch in 2020, will be hosted by comedian Joel Dommett.

The show takes the form of a surreal and surprising guessing game that will see 12 famous faces compete to pull off the best performance, with their identity concealed behind a mask.

Joel Dommett will host the new show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Although they won’t be judged on their singing, the celebrities will still need to give a captivating performance to avoid being eliminated and their identities revealed.

The panel will have to try and guess the masked singers’ identities before they are unmasked as they leave the competition.

Based on a South Korean format, the show has been a huge hit in the US, where The Hangover star Jeong is already on the panel, joined by Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

Ken Jeong is also a panellist in the American version (Ian West/PA)

Ora, who was previously a judge on The X Factor in the UK, said: “I’m so excited to be part of this incredible panel, bring it on!

“I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer, it’s such a fresh and original show. I can’t wait for it to come to the UK and to get started – it’s going to be so much fun.”

Rita Ora was previously a judge on The X Factor (Matt Crossick/PA)

McCall added: “I love this show! I’m so excited and I can’t wait to join Rita, Jonathan and the inimitable Ken on the panel and see just what amazing costumes and performances our celebrities will be bringing to the show.”

Meanwhile Jeong joked: “As the smartest judge on the US Masked Singer, it is truly an honour and privilege to take my talents to the UK!

“As everyone knows, I am extremely knowledgeable about UK culture, and I can’t wait to see my favourite British singers dressed in beautiful costumes based on their native kangaroos and dingos.”

Ross added: “I am thrilled and excited to be in pole position as the mystery singers show us what they’ve got.

“I loved the American version of the show so can’t wait to try and uncover the mystery UK superstars hiding beneath the masks. It should be great fun!”