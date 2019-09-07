‘Overjoyed, buzzing and delighted’: celebrities react to their Strictly pairings

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing contestants have shared their reactions after being paired up with professional dancers during the launch show of the popular BBC One series.

Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley, who will dance with Johannes Radebe, said she was “overjoyed” in an Instagram post.

Alongside a photograph of her and Radebe, she wrote: ““My heart could honestly explode with joy!! Thankyou all so much for your support already – @johannesradebe and I are so thrilled with your love for #Catjo ??We are gonna do you guys proud promise! *Cathgulps* Here we go!!! #Catjo #strictly #strictlycomedancing.”

Shortly after their pairing was announced she posted an earlier Instagram message, saying: “BUZZING!!!! I have the most phenomenal partner!!! All hail the BRILLIANT @johannesradebe ?????? promise I’ll graft my backside off my darling!!! Here’s to having the time of our lives!! @bbcstrictly#strictly @bbcone #ballroom#strictlylaunch #Catjo”.

Paralympic champion Will Bayley said of his pairing with Janette Manrara: “Delighted to have this one by my side. Let’s go all the way! @jmanrara #strickly”.

Delighted to have this one by my side. Let’s go all the way! @jmanrara #strickly pic.twitter.com/kJpeqBgTdf — Will Bayley MBE (@WillBayleytt) September 7, 2019

Manrara shared a photograph of Bayley and her husband, fellow Strictly professional Aljaz Skorjanec, on Instagram.

She captioned it: “Here are the 2 men in my life for the next 4 months! Haha! I’m over the moon to have @willbayleyttas my partner! I know the message he wants to send across to everyone is sincere & heart felt, and do you know what?

“With his attitude, positivity, determination, & enthusiasm, I know he will become an awesome dancer as well! Watch this space everyone! Love ya already partner!!! #StrictlyComeDancing #TeamNameSoon #MyBoys”.

Skorjanec will dance with Viscountess Emma Weymouth and posted on Instagram writing: “My partner is… @emmaweymouth !!! We are going to have so much fun partner :)”.

Former England number one David James tweeted he was “buzzing” to be partnered with Nadiya Bychkova.

YouTube star Saffron Barker enthused in a tweet about her pairing with AJ Pritchard.

She tweeted: “JUST SO HAPPY!!”.

Anneka Rice will dance with last year’s winner, Kevin Clifton, and tweeted that she was “so chuffed”.

RuPaul’s Drag Race and Ireland’s Got Talent judge Michelle Visage will dance with Giovanni Pernice.

Writing on Instagram, he said: “And there she is. The boss is in town. Beyond excited to start training with @michellevisage . Here we gooo #striclty @bbcstrictly #yasskween”.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on September 21.