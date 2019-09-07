Jennifer Lopez admits one risque scene in Hustlers made her nervous

Hustlers star Jennifer Lopez admitted she was nervous before filming a particularly risque scene in the movie.

Lopez stars alongside Constance Wu, Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart in the comedy drama, which follows a group of strippers who resort to robbing their rich clients after falling on hard times following the 2008 financial crisis.

Rapper Cardi B and pop star Lizzo also feature in the film, which is based on a true story.

Jennifer Lopez stars in comedy drama Hustlers, about a group of strippers who scam their clients (Ian West/PA)

While Lopez has extensive dance experience thanks to her glittering career in pop music, she revealed it did not prepare her for the demands of pole dancing.

She spent nearly six months in training for Hustlers and even brought a portable pole with her on tour.

And she admitted one scene – which saw her performing a risque dance routine inside a packed strip club – made her anxious before the cameras started rolling.

She told the PA news agency: “Before I did that scene I was super nervous. But also because of the vulnerability, going up there, all the guys were around the stage, we had about 300 extras in the club and it’s like, ‘OK, go up there and do your pole routine’.

Advertising

Constance Wu appears in Hustlers as a single mother struggling to make ends meet (Ian West/PA)

“It’s like ‘oh my God, take off your clothes and wear a thong’.”

In Hustlers Lopez, 50, plays veteran stripper Ramona Vega, who takes Wu’s new recruit Destiny, a struggling single mother, under her wing.

Together, they make a fortune through ripping off rich clients – before their scheme starts to attract the unwanted attention of the police.

Advertising

Julia Stiles stars as the journalist interviewing Wu’s character about the scam.

Lopez – who also serves as a producer on the film – said when working with other women she likes to “make sure everybody’s comfortable”.

“I want them to know that our set is going to be comfortable, it’s going to feel good, it’s going to be a nurturing, creative space”, she added.

Crazy Rich Asians actress Wu, 37, was full of praise for her co-star.

She said: “She’s caring for everybody, she always took time to ask if I was OK, or if I was stressed, and she took time to take care of you and I think when you feel that type of love, it’s just natural that a connection forms.”

Hustlers will arrive in UK cinemas on September 13.