Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik have split

Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik have ended their relationship.

The pair, who were married in 2015 and welcomed their first child that year, have now taken the decision to separate.

Actress Deschanel and producer husband Pechenik welcomed their second child together in 2017.

In a statement to People magazine, a representative for the pair said: “After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners.

“We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Deschanel was previously married to singer Ben Gibbard.