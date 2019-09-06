Ricky Gervais confirms when new series of After Life will begin filming

Ricky Gervais has confirmed filming for the second series of After Life will begin on Monday.

The TV star shared a photo on Twitter of himself holding the shooting script and wrote: “Last day of preproduction on #AfterLife2. 156 pages of script ready to go.

Last day of preproduction on #AfterLife2. 156 pages of script ready to go. Filming starts Monday. Have a great weekend! pic.twitter.com/4Z38219rK6 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) September 6, 2019

“Filming starts Monday. Have a great weekend!”

It was announced in April that Netflix had renewed the show for a second series and the new six-episode run will be unveiled in 2020.

Gervais plays local journalist Tony Johnson, whose life changes after his wife dies.

After contemplating taking his own life, he decides instead to live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes.

The programme has been praised for both its comedy and handling of bereavement.

#AfterLife renewed for S2. Star & creator @rickygervais says, “I have never had a reaction like this before. It’s been insane. And heartwarming. But now I have to make sure the second season is even better so I’ll probably have to work much harder than usual. Annoying really.” pic.twitter.com/aXsHVYRSSD — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) April 3, 2019

At the time Gervais revealed: “I have never had a reaction like this before. It’s been insane. And heartwarming.

“But now I have to make sure the second season is even better so I’ll probably have to work much harder than usual. Annoying really.”

Ted Sarandos, chief content officer for Netflix, said: “After Life has moved audiences from laughter to tears around the world and we are thrilled to announce that Ricky Gervais will be back with a second season on Netflix.

“We are so proud to play host to Ricky’s brilliant stand-up comedy, specials, original films and series and join in the joy of the fans with his latest hit.”