Kylie Jenner shares why she is teased by her famous siblings

Kylie Jenner has said her famous siblings tease her over her financial status.

The 22-year-old reality star and make-up mogul has previously defended herself against criticism over being named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire.

In March, Forbes magazine said that Jenner, then 21, had surpassed the previous record set by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Mark Zuckerberg (Niall Carson/PA)

He was 23 when he racked up a 10-figure fortune in US dollars.

Some considered the self-made part of the accolade inaccurate as Jenner was already famous for starring in her family’s TV series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and she had a large social media presence when starting her cosmetics company.

In a preview of the first episode of the new series of The Ellen Show, hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, Jenner appears alongside her mother Kris and admits they sometimes tease her over her wealth.

Advertising

DeGeneres asks: “Do they call you Kylie ‘Billionaire’ Jenner? I mean they have all been working for years and suddenly you come along and you’re the youngest and you’re a billionaire.”

Addressing Kris she adds: “She must be your favourite child, I would assume?”

Kris replies: “Well, duh.”

DeGeneres continues: “Do they make fun of you? Do they give you a hard time?”

Advertising

Jenner replies: “I don’t know. When we are in a group chat, talking about where where we should go on a trip, everyone is like ‘Kylie? Are you going to pay for it?’ Stuff like that.”

Asked if her siblings really expect her to pay for their stuff, Kris quips: “No, they don’t really. Just my stuff.”

Jenner also spoke about Stormi, her baby daughter with rapper Travis Scott.

She said: “She comes everywhere with me, such a good baby.

“She is the perfect mixture of both of us. She is definitely a little rager, she loves music.”