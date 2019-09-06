EastEnders fans stunned by soap shooting spree

Fans have been stunned by an EastEnders episode featuring a shocking shooting spree.

Hunter Owen went on the rampage in Albert Square before being taken down by armed police.

That’s eastenders was better then a Christmas Day one ????#Eastenders — Chantel ? (@hutchinsonchan2) September 6, 2019

The villainous character shot Keanu Taylor and Ben Mitchell, and attempted to kill Louise Mitchell.

The bloody instalment of the BBC One soap saw Hunter, played by Charlie Winter, shot dead by police before he could dispatch the pregnant Louise.

I know people are going to judge me for the fact that I watch Eastenders but OMG that was one of the best soap episodes I’ve ever watched!! ? just brilliant!! #EastEnders — Bethan James (@BethanAmyJames) September 6, 2019

Fans were left reeling by the drama, and some felt it was a return to writing form for the show.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “How amazing was EastEnders tonight?Absolutely brilliant end to an exciting week. Well done to Everyone involved.”

EastEnders at its finest tonight, massive hats off to Kate Oates, the cast and crew, that episode was outstanding ??? #EastEnders — Kel ? (@Kel_Crompton) September 6, 2019

Another posting online said: “Brilliant #EastEnders not been this tense since Bradly falling off the Vic!”

One fan feeling the drama wrote: “Wow just wow at #Eastenders what an intense episode.”

Another simply wrote: “That episode of eastenders was crazy!”