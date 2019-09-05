Sir Paul McCartney: I could perform at Glastonbury next year

Sir Paul McCartney could perform at Glastonbury next year – with the ex-Beatle saying he is “starting to think about” it.

The famous festival will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020.

Sir Paul, 77, told The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show: “People are saying that it will be good if I did it, so I’m starting to think about whether I can or whether it would be a good thing.

“My kids are saying, ‘Dad, we’ve got to talk about Glastonbury’, and I think I know what they mean.”

He told the BBC Radio 2 programme: “We played there quite a long time ago so maybe it is time to go back. I don’t know. I’d have to put a few things in place.

“It’s starting to become some remote kind of possibility. It’s definitely not fixed yet but people are starting to talk about it.”

The ex-Beatle last played the Pyramid Stage in 2004, delivering a set spanning his career from his time in the Fab Four to Wings and his solo material.

His comments come after Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis replied “hopefully for the 50th” when he was asked by a BBC Somerset reporter if Sir Paul would be heading to the event.

Sir Paul McCartney on stage at Glastonbury in 2004 (Andy Butterton/PA)

He added: “But don’t make a big thing of it, will you?”

Sir Paul also quipped about his music on the audio recording of his new children’s book, Hey Grandude!

Asked whether the audio book, which he narrates, features any of his music, he replied: “There is because in one of the stories I just happened to put in, ‘Grandude pulls out his trusty guitar’.

“So when I was doing the audio book, I said, ‘Oh, you’re going to want a bit of trusty guitar, aren’t you?’, and the producer said ‘Yes’.

“So I made up something on the spot. It was very simple but it’s a little bit of music.

“I think they’ll promote it more than it warrants! ‘New original music by Paul McCartney’… so beware!”