Pregnant Rachel Riley shares adorable video

Showbiz | Published:

The expectant mother was left giggling in the post.

Rachel Riley pregnant with first child

Rachel Riley and her unborn baby have been indulged in a “massage” by the family pet.

The Countdown presenter is expecting her first child with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Pasha Kovalev.

Sporting a bulging baby bump, the maths master has posted a video giving a glimpse into her life as an expectant mother.

Footage posted to Twitter shows Riley’s pet cat kneading her bump in what she has called her baby’s first taste of pampering.

A giggling Riley says: “Are you giving the baby a massage? So kind of you.”

In a message posted with the video the Countdown star wrote: “Baby’s first massage. Cats are the best!”

Riley and Kovalev met on Strictly in 2013, and married in a Las Vegas ceremony earlier this year.

