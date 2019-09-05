Killing Eve costumes to go on show at Bafta exhibition

Jodie Comer’s Killing Eve costumes are going on show to the public.

The pink dress the Bafta-winning actress wore as assassin Villanelle will be among the highlights of a behind-the-scenes exhibition.

Fans will be able to see the costume designs from the first series of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s TV hit, including the Molly Goddard pink dress paired with Balenciaga boots.

Jodie Comer’s pink Killing Eve dress will be on display (Sid Gentle Films Ltd/IJPR/PA)

The outfits are part of a new exhibition featuring scripts, handcrafted models and costumes from different dramas.

Three other Killing Eve costumes will be on display at the Bafta: Behind The Screens exhibition, including the Dries Van Noten suit, blue Burberry dress and jeans, jacket and top all worn by Comer.

The exhibition showcases the creativity and talent of Bafta winners and nominees.

Bafta chief executive Amanda Berry said: “Behind every Bafta-nominated film, game or television programme are immense creativity and incredible technical skills, delivered by literally hundreds of people who are passionate about their craft.

A Killing Eve jacket will go on show (Sid Gentle Films Ltd/IJPR//PA)

“Our ever-changing exhibition will shine a light on these nominees and their personal journeys.”

Visitors can also explore the hair and make-up designs for The Favourite, see Chiwetel Ejiofor’s preparation for his role in 12 Years A Slave, and highlights from award-winning children’s television, including The Clangers.

The Duke of Cambridge will officially launch Bafta Piccadilly, home to the new, free exhibition and cafe, on September 16.

Bafta: Behind The Screens is open to the public from September 17 at 194 Piccadilly, London.