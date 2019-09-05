Holly Willoughby shares sweet message on 10-year This Morning anniversary

Holly Willoughby has said it has been “10 years of pure joy and laughter” to present This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield.

Today, the pair celebrate a decade of having fronted the popular ITV daytime show.

Willoughby shared an old photograph of them together on Instagram, writing alongside it: “Happy @thismorning anniversary @schofe … 10 years of pure joy and laughter… so lucky to share a sofa with you”, followed by a double heart emoji.

Schofield, 57, said in an interview earlier in the week that Willoughby was like the sister he never had.

Listing the stand-out qualities of his co-presenter and friend, he said: “For me in Holly, it’s someone I trust entirely and completely and someone who trusts me, not just on the telly but, you know, with our lives.

Schofield said his co-star was like the little sister he never had (David Parry/PA)

“I don’t think there’s anything that we don’t know about each other, we know each other’s strengths and each other’s weaknesses.

“If one is feeling down, the other one will be there to prop them up and make sure they’re OK. She’s like the sister I never had.

“I adore my brother, but I never had a sister and Holly is like my younger sister and that’s a lovely position to be in.”

She recalled her first day on the job in 2009 saying she had been “so, so nervous, and holding on to Phil for dear life”.

Off-screen the pair have become good friends and regularly post photographs of themselves on holiday together.

Stand-out moments during their time fronting This Morning include them turning at work in the same outfits they wore the night before to the National Television Awards in 2016.

The partners in crime said that they had attended a raucous after-party hosted by Ant and Dec.

