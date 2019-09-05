Duchess of Sussex and Emma Watson pay tribute to photographer Peter Lindbergh

The Duchess of Sussex, Emma Watson and Nicole Kidman are among those to have paid tribute to renowned fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh following his death at the age of 74.

The German photographer was known for his black and white portraits and had worked with supermodels including Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Linda Evangelista.

His death was announced via his official Instagram account, in a statement which said: “He leaves a big void.”

After the news emerged, figures from the celebrity and fashion world paid tribute.

A post on the official Instagram account shared by Meghan and the Duke of Sussex praised Lindbergh’s work for “capturing the essence of a subject and promoting healthy ideals of beauty, eschewing photoshopping, and preferring natural beauty with minimal makeup”.

Meghan handpicked Lindbergh to photograph the 15 women for the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest edited.

The Instagram post, which included a picture of Meghan and the photographer embracing, added: “There is no other photographer she considered to bring this meaningful project to life.”

Australian actress Kidman, 52, posted a picture of her and Lindbergh together and wrote: “Love you so much Peter, you’ll be indescribably missed. xx.”

Harry Potter star Watson was photographed by Lindbergh for Vogue Australia and said he “supported my dream of being in Vogue magazine in all sustainable + ethical fashion when it wasn’t ‘cool’ and, I was told, could never be considered ‘chic’.”

She added: “He was such a kind man. I felt myself when he took my picture (this doesn’t happen much). I felt beautiful as I was. Miss you already Peter.”

Australian model Miranda Kerr said she was “so sad” to hear of Lindbergh’s death.

She wrote on Instagram: “I remember how excited I was when I first shot with him. He’s one of the most talented & iconic photographers of our time. Thank you Peter for all your inspiration and beauty.

“Sending love to your family and loved ones.”

A post from Moss’ modelling agency said: “We will miss you Peter.”

The Instagram post announcing Lindbergh’s death said he is survived by his wife Petra, his first wife Astrid, his four sons Benjamin, Jeremy, Simon andddd Joseph and seven grandchildren.

The cause and circumstances of his death were not disclosed.

Lindbergh was renowned for his cinematic, elegant style.

He was born in 1944 and grew up in Germany, where he started his career before moving to Paris in 1978.