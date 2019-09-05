Britney Spears debuts new hairstyle

Britney Spears has ditched her blond hair and gone brunette.

The pop star, 37, decided to change her familiar locks and opted for a more subdued look.

Spears’ new hair was first spotted while she was on a date with boyfriend Sam Asghari, 25, in Los Angeles last week and she has now given fans a closer look.

She shared a series of selfies on Instagram and revealed her younger sister Jamie Lynn was the inspiration behind the look.

The post was captioned: “Same faces, same dress, new hair !!!!! Yes, my sister inspired me to go dark !!!!!!!”

Asghari, a personal trainer and aspiring actor, commented on the post: “Beautiful blond or black.”

Model Tess Holliday wrote: “We love a dark haired queen.”

Advertising

Spears shot to global stardom as a teenager following the release of her debut album, …Baby One More Time and earned the nickname the Princess of Pop after her 2000 follow-up Oops!… I Did It Again.

Her career stalled following a public struggle with mental health issues, including a notorious 2007 incident when she shaved her head.

Following her mental health struggles, her father was placed in legal control of her career and personal affairs.