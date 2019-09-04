Rob Delaney remembers son on what would have been first day at school

Rob Delaney has sent his love to other bereaved parents on what would have been his late son’s first day of school.

His son Henry died aged two in January 2018 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Catastrophe star Delaney said in an emotional message on Twitter: “Today would have been our son Henry’s first day of reception.

“Would’ve loved to see him in his little uniform like his big brothers.

“(Heart) to all parents & siblings of wee ones who’ve died.”

Henry was diagnosed with a brain tumour shortly after his first birthday in 2016 and had surgery to remove it, but the cancer returned in the autumn of 2017.

In February 2018, the star, 42, wrote a lengthy post on Facebook saying Henry had died, paying tribute to his “smart, funny, and mischievous” son.

Delaney and his wife have three other sons.

Their youngest was born in August 2018, months after Henry died.