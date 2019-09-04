Love Island’s Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard coy about relationship status

The relationship of Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard remains unofficial.

The Irish Love Island contestant has said she is happy with the dancer and does not need to advertise their romance online

Pritchard has revealed that he has yet to ask the track girl to be his girlfriend.

Love Island contestants Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard at Stansted Airport. (Yui Mok/PA)

The pair appeared on This Morning and became reserved when asked if they were officially “boyfriend and girlfriend” by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Pritchard said he felt no need to define their relationship and in 2019 “nobody needs to label anything”.

He added: “You’ve caught me off guard here. I haven’t asked her to be my girlfriend.

“I am not going to do it on TV.”

Despite doubts about the couple, Maura said she does not want to provide proof of their romance online.

She said: “Things are going really really good. We’ve actually not had one argument since leaving the villa. It’s so much easier

“It’s just because we don’t put everything on social media. We don’t have to prove to other people that we’re together .

“We know we’re happy, so that’s all that matters. A lot of the islanders have seen each other a lot more.”

The pair said that unlike other Love Island contestants who have enjoyed holidays together since leaving the villa, they have been “very busy” with work following their summer in Spain.

Pritchard and Higgins lost out to Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea in the final of Love Island.