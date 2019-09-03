Rapper Dave takes home top gongs at AIM Independent Music Awards

South London rapper Dave has scooped the two biggest prizes of the night at the AIM Independent Music Awards.

The grime artist, real name David Orobosa Omoregie, secured Best Independent Album for his debut Psychodrama and Best Independent Track for his number one hit, Funky Friday ft Fredo.

It follows a stand-out year for the 21-year-old, who won over a legion of fans at Glastonbury and is due to star in the third series of gritty crime drama Top Boy.

Dave was one of the big winners at the AIM Independent Music Awards (Ian West/PA)

The awards, this year hosted by Lauren Laverne at Camden’s Roundhouse, celebrate independent music labels and artists.

Previous years have seen Stormzy, Adele and Radiohead among the winners.

Political punk rockers Idles were also honoured with the Best (Difficult) Second Album prize for their sophomore record Joy As An Act of Resistance.

The Bristol band’s label, Partisan Records, took home the award for Best Independent Label thanks to the success of its roster, which includes Cigarettes After Sex and John Grant.

Johnny Marr won the Pioneer Award (Ian West/PA)

Hot Chip, meanwhile, won the award for Best Video for their psychedelic anti-romantic comedy Hungry Child.

The Rolling Stones won a category for Confessin’ The Blues, their recent compilation of blues standards by the likes of Chuck Berry and John Lee Hooker, which earned them the gong for Best Creative Packaging.

The ceremony also saw the Kinks’ Ray Davies present Blondie’s Debbie Harry with the Outstanding Contribution award.

Gerry Cinnamon with the Best Live Act Award at the AIM Independent Music Awards 2019 (Ian West/PA)

Former The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr performed on stage after receiving the Pioneer Award, followed by London rapper Ms Banks.

West London rapper AJ Tracey also performed during the ceremony.

The chief executive of AIM, Paul Pacifico, said: “The list of winners tonight reflects the boldness of the independent community – artists and labels who are unafraid to push the boundaries and take risks to produce some of the UK’s most cutting-edge cultural output.

“As we celebrate AIM’s twentieth year championing independence, it’s amazing to see that creative spirit celebrated in this way at a venue like the Roundhouse.”