Jennifer Lopez, 50, feeling ‘forever young’ during St Tropez holiday

Jennifer Lopez was feeling “forever young” while posing on a yacht during a holiday in St Tropez.

The singer and actress, 50, is in the French Riviera with fiance Alex Rodriguez to celebrate the 60th birthday of former basketball star Magic Johnson.

Lopez shared a holiday snap with fans, showing her posing on a diving board while wearing a white one-piece swimsuit.

The words “forever young” were emblazoned on the front in gold letters.

Lopez is currently starring alongside Constance Wu and Cardi B in comedy-drama Hustlers.

She has been dating former professional baseball player Rodriguez since 2017 and the pair announced their engagement in March.

Lopez celebrated her 50th birthday in July.