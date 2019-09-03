Debbie Harry discusses ‘challenging’ upcoming memoirs at GQ awards

Blondie singer Debbie Harry admitted she is feeling trepidation ahead of the release of her highly anticipated memoirs.

The 74-year-old, who is also a model and actress, will reflect on a career spanning six decades in autobiography Face It, which is set to arrive next month.

Harry is expected to explore the often-fraught history of new wave band Blondie, as well as her personal life including her relationship with guitarist Chris Stein.

Debbie Harry discussed her upcoming autobiography at the GQ Men of the Year Awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

Speaking at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, Harry said she found the process of writing the book “challenging”.

She told the PA news agency: “Just walking down memory lane is not my favourite thing to do. I’m a person who likes to look to the future and keep creating.

“So to stop and suddenly put the brakes on and have to scan the past was sometimes challenging.”

Harry was also asked for her thoughts on global politics, including Boris Johnson’s premiership and Brexit, and said she was concerned about the political landscape.

Nicole Kidman was among the stars at the GQ Men of the Year Awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

She said: “I think it’s a very strange period in the Western world. It seems this conservatism is swinging.

“It’s very upsetting for me, actually. So far it hasn’t really affected the arts or music, but I’m concerned about the environment, and I think most of us are.”

She added: “It’s worrisome.”

Harry was just one of the celebrities at the star-studded GQ Men of the Year Awards, which were held at London’s Tate Modern on Tuesday.

David Beckham, Kylie Minogue and Nicole Kidman were all spotted on the carpet.

Taron Egerton – who starred in Sir Elton John biopic Rocketman – looked dapper in a tuxedo at the GQ awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

Rocketman star Taron Egerton – who is up for the best actor prize on the night – said his life “feels like a dream” following the success of the Sir Elton John biopic.

He said: “It’s amazing. GQ for me – for a lot of people – is an institution, GQ UK especially. Earlier this year I got my first GQ cover, it was only my second cover ever, that sort of thing felt like something that happened to other people so to be here now, I’m just grateful that they have supported me in the way they have.”

Asked about speculation linking him to the role of James Bond, Egerton, 29, added: “Life constantly feels like a dream I can’t and don’t want to wake up from. I’m an actor so I’ve got an odd relationship with pressure anyway. But I’m doing OK for the time being.”

Sir Tom Jones was another star on the red carpet. He said he is “still waiting to see” if Jennifer Hudson will return as a judge on The Voice.

The Welsh crooner, 79, said Hudson’s participation in the show depends on her timetable for filming the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, in which she plays the late soul singer.

He said: “If they’re not ready to film, she will do it. So that’ll be great because I love singing with her.”