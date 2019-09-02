Terry Jones still has a sparkle in his eye, says Michael Palin

Sir Michael Palin has said there is still a “sparkle” of his friend Terry Jones left despite his dementia.

In 2015 the Monty Python writer and director was diagnosed with a form of dementia which affected his ability to communicate.

His friend and fellow Python star Sir Michael, who he met at Oxford, said there are still traces of Jones left despite the effects of his illness.

Terry Jones (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, Sir Michael said: “He’s still around, he’s not disappeared, quite apart from the wonderful work that he left behind, the work he’s done.

“There’s still a bit of Terry there, the sparkle in the eye.

“He can’t communicate, that’s the problem, which is so ironic for someone who loved words and debate and jokes and opinions and ideas.

“There’s enough of Terry there to make me feel grateful that I can still go and see him.”

Sir Michael revealed that Jones had lost the ability to speak in recent years.

