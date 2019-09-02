Strictly Come Dancing: First official pictures released of this year’s line-up

Strictly Come Dancing’s class of 2019 have posed for their first official pictures.

The BBC show will return on Saturday for its seventeenth season, with 15 new celebrities set to take to the dance floor.

They include former England number one David James.

The ex-professional athlete, 49, played for Premier League clubs including Liverpool, Aston Villa and Manchester City before retiring in 2013.

Former England goalkeeper David James is among the celebrities taking part in this year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

James is not the only former professional footballer in this year’s Strictly line-up.

Alex Scott played for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League and also represented Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics.

Former professional footballer Alex Scott, who represented Great Britain at the Olympic games, is another Strictly contestant (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Continuing the sporting theme, double Olympic gold medallist James Cracknell will also be taking to the dance floor.

The 47-year-old rower hit the headlines earlier this year when he took part in the Boat Race, representing Cambridge against Oxford.

Olympic rower James Cracknell will be competing for the Glitterball Trophy (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Veteran TV presenter Anneka Rice is another of this year’s Strictly cohort.

The 60-year-old, wearing a blue outfit in her promotional shot, is the oldest contestant.

Veteran broadcaster Anneka Rice is the oldest contestant on this year’s Strictly (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

BBC sports presenter Mike Bushell is many bookmakers’ favourite to be first to get the boot.

He said he would make up for a “lack of technical ability with energy”.

Mike Bushell, a sports presenter for the BBC, is among the early favourites to get the boot (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

YouTube star Saffron Barker is the youngest on the 2019 edition of Strictly Come Dancing, at the age of 19.

The popular online vlogger has been making videos since 2015 and has more than 2.1 million subscribers on YouTube.

YouTuber Saffron Barker is the youngest contestant on this year’s Strictly (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing is another star in the Strictly line-up.

The 30-year-old TV personality has also appeared in the soap Hollyoaks.

Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing will be showing off his talents in the ballroom (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Meanwhile, Viscountess Emma Weymouth, wearing a pink dress in her promotional picture, was also announced as one of this year’s Strictly contestants.

The socialite is 16/1 with most bookmakers to win the show.

Viscountess Emma Weymouth will compete for the Glitterball Trophy this year (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Weymouth is joined on Strictly by the TV presenter Karim Zeroual, best known for his work on CBBC.

Zeroual, who has been a CBBC presenter since 2014, said he cannot wait to be “Strictlified”.

TV presenter Karim Zeroual is among the stars on the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

After being announced as a contestant, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage said she was “honoured to be a part of this legendary show”.

The 50-year-old is a rank outsider to win, according to the bookmakers.

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage is a rank outsider to win 2019’s Strictly, according to the bookmakers (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Paralympian Will Bayley said he hopes his Strictly stint can inspire others.

The table tennis star is currently ranked number one in the world in the sport.

Paralympian Will Bayley is ranked number one in the world for table tennis (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley is swapping the cobbles for the dance floor.

The actress played Eva Price on the ITV soap from 2011 to 2018.

Former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley is hoping to make her mark on the dance floor (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin is another of Strictly’s class of 2019.

The 34-year-old hosts the weekend afternoon show on the station.

Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin is another of the 2019 Strictly contestants (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Emma Barton is best-known to audiences as Honey Mitchell in EastEnders.

She was among the first celebrities unveiled for this year’s Strictly.

EastEnders star Emma Barton will take part in Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Chris Ramsey, a comedian, was also one of the first names to be announced for this year’s competition.

He said he was “really buzzing” about the opportunity.

Chris Ramsey, a comedian, was one of the first names announced as taking part in Strictly 2019 (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing will launch on BBC One on September 7.