Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec announce post-Strictly plans for next year

Dancers Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec will hit the road on a new tour inspired by Oscar-winning films after the next series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The professional dancers, who are also a married couple, have announced their new show, Remembering The Oscars, will take place across the country from March to May next year.

The 36-date tour will take fans from the Golden Age of Hollywood through to Disney family favourites, with both classic and contemporary songs on the set list as the Strictly pros waltz and twirl their way from Aylesbury to Cardiff.

Aljaž and Janette are back preparing for their sensational new tour! ??? Singing and dancing their way through some of the greatest award-winning movies of all time! ?️??️ Get ready for the red-carpet at #RememberingOscars by pre-registering here ➡️ https://t.co/XzfNUoXzY0 pic.twitter.com/X5ePIQHQ2e — Remembering The Oscars (@RememberingTour) September 2, 2019

The new show, which follows their Remembering The Movies tour this year, will feature a cast of some of the UK’s best dancers, as well as extravagant costumes and a large LED screen with pre-filmed content.

Manrara and Skorjanec, who will appear in the new series of Strictly from this Saturday until December, spoke of their excitement for their new production.

Manrara said: “I can tell you right now that Remembering The Oscars will be our biggest and most ambitious production to date – we have hand-picked an incredible cast, we have some great material to work with and quite a few surprises.

“The Oscar-winning movies, songs, and actors that have inspired us will take this tour to another level, one that we know our audiences are going to love. To say Aljaz and I are excited about this tour is a huge under-statement.”

Referring to their most recent tour, Skorjanec said: “While we were touring the UK with Remembering The Movies, Janette and I were constantly talking about how we could evolve the show, taking it to the next level and into the West End.

Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara will head out on their Remembering The Oscars tour next year (Colin Thomas/PA)

“Inspired by Hollywood excellence, our amazing cast will combine with outstanding production values to give our incredible audiences exactly what they deserve: the very best! We can’t wait to share it with you. We are red carpet ready!”

Before they hit the road on their tour, Manrara and Skorjanec – who have been married since 2017 – will be back on screens when Strictly returns with a new batch of celebrities, including Anneka Rice, Jamie Laing, Catherine Tyldesley and James Cracknell.

The Remembering The Oscars tour will kick off at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre on March 22 and end at Cardiff’s St David’s Hall on May 3. Tickets go on general sale from Friday September 6.