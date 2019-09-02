‘I thought you knew me better’: Katy Perry tricks Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom was unable to recognise the voice of his fiancee Katy Perry on a radio phone-in.

The actor was a guest on BBC Radio One with Nick Grimshaw and was tasked with judging an “impression” of his partner.

Katy Perry became ‘Gemma from Hertfordshire’ for the prank (Ian West/PA)

Bloom was treated to a forced rendition of I Kissed A Girl by “Gemma from Hertfordshire”.

The actor said: “Gemma that was great, really well done. Not convinced. Hard for me because I live with that voice.”

Grimshaw then said “Hi Katy Perry” as it was revealed that his partner had been on the phone all along.

The singer said: “I thought you knew me better.”

Bloom currently stars in the fantasy crime drama Carnival Row.