Holly Willoughby shares emotional post on son’s first day of school

Holly Willoughby has described her “whole host of emotions” after dropping her youngest son Chester off for his first day of school.

The TV star said ITV’s This Morning made special arrangements so she could be with him for the start of his big day.

She shared a photograph of herself next to the little boy, four, dressed in school uniform as she held his hand.

She wrote: “And he’s off… full of a whole host of emotions watching him walk through the classroom door… my baby is growing up… thank you @thismorning for moving heaven and earth so I could drop him off… that’s a day we will both never forget.”

On Sunday, she shared a photo of all three children’s shoes lined up in a row by the front door and wrote: “Back to school… who else’s front door looks like this…

“Big day for Chester tomorrow, 1st day of school… Good-luck to anyone else starting their school journey… can’t believe he’s at this stage already.”

Advertising

Meanwhile singer Una Healy shared a photo of her son Tadhg, four, leaving for his first day.

She wrote: “First day of school! No tears just smiles.”

On Saturday, presenter Kate Thornton said she was bracing herself for her son Ben’s first day at secondary school.

Advertising

She shared a photograph of herself holding him as a baby and wrote: “Just found this picture at my mum’s house. New mum. Blissed out. Exhausted.

“But so, so happy to have my baby home. He starts secondary school next week and this feels like only yesterday.

“Hold on to your babies young mum’s and dad’s and drink in every moment, even if it is through sleep cheated eyes. The years slip through your fingers.”