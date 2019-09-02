Has Jorja Smith written a Bond theme song?

Jorja Smith has revealed she has written a James Bond theme song in case she is asked to do it, as she said it would be a “dream” job.

The Brit Award winner said she often imagines movies when writing songs and believes that she would be capable of penning and performing the next big 007 hit.

Asked about potentially doing the Bond theme, Smith told The Official Big Top 40 chart show: “That’s a dream. I’d love to write a Bond song.

“I kind of wrote one, like a pretend one, but I do really want to write one, I’d love to.

“I like writing cinematic things, things for films. I always imagine movies in my head, sometimes when I’m writing songs.”

The 22-year-old R&B star added: “I’m capable of it. Let’s put it in to the atmosphere, to the universe.”

Smith would have to compete against the likes of Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa, who are both rumoured to be linked to the theme song for the next Bond film, No Time To Die.

If she did land the job, Smith would be the third British artist in a row to perform the 007 theme.

She would be following in the footsteps of Sam Smith, who released Writing’s On The Wall for Spectre in 2015, and Adele, who wrote and performed Skyfall for the 2012 film of the same name.