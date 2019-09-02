Doctor Who producer pays tribute to show ‘legend’ Terrance Dicks

Chris Chibnall has paid tribute to Doctor Who “legend” Terrance Dicks.

The long-running script editor of the sci-fi hit has died at the age of 84, with TV writers mourning the passing of a man they called inspirational.

Chibnall, the current producer and showrunner of Doctor Who, offered his condolences to the family of Dicks as he paid tribute to his talents.

Dicks joined the show in 1968, and in partnership with Barry Letts, steered the show through a long period of popular success.

The writer also penned novelisations of the series, and works of children’s fiction.

Chibnall said: “The lights of Doctor Who are dimmer tonight with the passing of Terrance Dicks.

“He was one of the greatest contributors to Doctor Who’s history, on-screen and off. As writer and script editor, he was responsible for some of the show’s greatest moments and iconic creations.

“As the most prolific and brilliant adaptor of Doctor Who stories into Target novels, he was responsible for a range of books that taught a generation of children, myself included, how pleasurable and accessible and thrilling reading could be.

“Doctor Who was lucky to have his talents. He will always be a legend of the show. Everyone working on Doctor Who sends his family and friends our love and condolences at this difficult time.”

Other writers paid tribute to Dicks, who has been credited by many with helping to inspire young people to both read and write.

Novelist Neil Gaiman, who went on to pen his own episodes of Doctor Who, tweeted about Dicks: “I remember reading his and Malcolm Hulke’s book The Making Of Doctor Who when I was eleven or twelve, and deciding then that I would one day write an episode of Doctor Who, because they had shown me how. RIP Terrance Dicks.”

Outside his extensive contribution to the much-loved world of Doctor Who, Dicks also wrote works of children’s fiction.

His books spanned stories about Canadian Mounties, Sherlock Holmes, and a golden retriever in The Adventures Of Goliath.