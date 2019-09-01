This Morning’s Holly and Phillip heading for Downton Abbey

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are to broadcast a special episode of This Morning from Downton Abbey.

The presenters will be joined at Highclere Castle (the location for the award-winning series) by Downton stars including Jim Carter, Michael Fox and Tuppence Middleton.

Kelly Brook will also be at the castle in Hampshire, where she will be tending to the Downton grounds in her gardening segment.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (ITV)

The special episode is to celebrate the release of the eagerly awaited Downton film.

Willoughby said: “It’s no secret that I’m a huge fangirl of Downton Abbey, just like our This Morning viewers.

“So put your feet up, get cosy and join us for High Tea at Highclere.”

“Just like Holly, I’m a Downton Abbey superfan so I can’t wait to give This Morning viewers a proper nosey around Highclere Castle in all it’s stunning glory,” added Schofield.

“Surely Carson won’t mind!”



This Morning editor Martin Frizell said: “The Downton Abbey film is one of the biggest British cinematic releases of the year and so it’s only fitting that one of Britain’s biggest daytime shows is to broadcast live from the set this September.

“Join us both upstairs and downstairs for a truly memorable This Morning special. We can’t wait.”



Watch This Morning live from Downton Abbey’s Highclere Castle on September 12 from 10.30am on ITV.