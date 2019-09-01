Holly Willoughby ‘can’t believe’ son has reached school milestone

Holly Willoughby has said she “can’t believe” her youngest son is heading off to school, as she shared a picture of her children’s shoes ready for the new term.

The image posted on Instagram shows three pairs of black school shoes lined up by the front door.

This term, Willoughby’s four-year-old son Chester will be joining his elder siblings Belle, eight, and Harry, 10, at school for the first time.

“Back to school…who else’s front door looks like this,” wrote the TV star.

“Big day for Chester tomorrow, 1st day of school…

“Good-luck to anyone else starting their school journey…can’t believe he’s at this stage already.”

This Morning star Willoughby, 38, added a heart emoji to her post.