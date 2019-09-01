Helen Skelton: TV bosses said they had to find ‘new talent’

Helen Skelton says TV bosses told her they had to find “new talent” – but she has no idea whether her on-screen outfits affected her career.

The presenter, 36, made headlines when she presented poolside at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Skelton went on to cover the world swimming championships for the BBC in 2017 but “I haven’t done anything else since”.

Asked by the Mail on Sunday’s Event magazine whether her wardrobe may have been a factor, she replied: “I don’t know. Wouldn’t that be amazing? They just said to me they’ve got a responsibility to bring on new talent.”

Helen Skelton, left, during the Rio Olympics (Owen Humphreys/PA)

But Skelton, who has written a book encouraging girls to have adventure, added: “I just find it so hilarious that after all this time, everyone’s still talking about it.

“Now the story’s evolved into something else. Like if I don’t get a gig on sport it’s because of the shorts.”

But she added: “If I wanted to work in a fair industry I should have worked at the council.

“I work in an industry where – as much as we say we don’t – you get judged on your hair colour, your accent, your background, your skin colour.

“Sometimes it works out for you and sometimes it doesn’t.”