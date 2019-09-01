Menu

Film-maker Nate Parker apologises for being ‘tone deaf’

The actor, director and producer said he has learned a lot since being falsely accused of rape.

Film-maker Nate Parker, who three years ago came under scrutiny for a rape allegation from college, has apologised for his response at the time.

Speaking at the Venice International Film Festival on Sunday, Parker said he was tone deaf to things in the climate and he has learned a lot in the three years since he said he was falsely accused.

He was acquitted in the case.

Parker has premiered a new film at the festival about police brutality called American Skin.

It is his follow-up to The Birth of a Nation, which fizzled upon release after the rape allegation came to light in 2016.

Director Spike Lee is supporting American Skin and said it is a masterpiece that needs to be seen.

