Beckhams tell of their pride as son Romeo turns 17

Victoria and David Beckham have penned tributes to their son Romeo on his 17th birthday.

Spice Girl-turned-designer Victoria shared a picture on Instagram of Romeo with his siblings Brooklyn, Cruz and Harper as she wished him a happy birthday.

“I cant believe u are 17 today!!!” she said.

“We are so proud of u and love u so so much xxxx.”

Former footballer David posted a snap of Romeo as a child, in a cap and matching waistcoat.

“Happy birthday my big boy … 17 today I can’t believe how fast it’s gone,” he said.

“I’m so proud of you, growing from this beautiful boy into a handsome young man and still you are not as tall as dad just yet…

“Happy birthday RoRo we love you @romeobeckham @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven btw NICE OUTFIT.”