Advertising
Beckhams tell of their pride as son Romeo turns 17
The couple have four children together.
Victoria and David Beckham have penned tributes to their son Romeo on his 17th birthday.
Spice Girl-turned-designer Victoria shared a picture on Instagram of Romeo with his siblings Brooklyn, Cruz and Harper as she wished him a happy birthday.
“I cant believe u are 17 today!!!” she said.
“We are so proud of u and love u so so much xxxx.”
Former footballer David posted a snap of Romeo as a child, in a cap and matching waistcoat.
“Happy birthday my big boy … 17 today I can’t believe how fast it’s gone,” he said.
“I’m so proud of you, growing from this beautiful boy into a handsome young man and still you are not as tall as dad just yet…
“Happy birthday RoRo we love you @romeobeckham @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven btw NICE OUTFIT.”
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.