Anthea Turner ‘bursting with happiness’ over engagement

Anthea Turner has said she is “bursting with happiness” after getting engaged to boyfriend Mark Armstrong.

The TV star, 59, announced on Scala Radio on Sunday that tycoon Armstrong had popped the question while they were in Rome.

She later shared a series of images from their holiday on Instagram, writing: “Our Roman adventure continues….

“Happy Birthday today @markarmstrong581.

“It’s a total joy to be with you, especially as I was able to call @scalaradiouk ‘Sunday Brunch’ (where I should be) live from The Vatican and share with listeners and my, brother from another mother, Chris Rogers the news we’re getting married.

“When you know, you know….. (Thank you for that @listerlawrence).”

She went on: “Mr A you’ve taken my breath away, love you so much, bursting with happiness.

“You’re a total unique bag of thoughts, passion, emotion and love. “Always the Sun” & thank you @lizziecundy my lucky charm for everything.”

Huge congratulations to @antheaturner1 & Mark Armstrong who have just announced their engagement! pic.twitter.com/AbXjGz4HZr — Scala Radio (@ScalaRadio) September 1, 2019

The couple are thought to have been dating for around five months.

Former Blue Peter host Turner was previously married to DJ Peter Powell from 1990 to 1998, and to Grant Bovey from 2000 to 2015.