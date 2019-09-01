Anthea Turner announces big news on radio show

Anthea Turner is set to wed her boyfriend Mark Armstrong.

The couple – who are thought to have been dating for five months – got engaged during a holiday in Italy.

Turner, 59, announced her happy news on Scala Radio, saying tycoon Armstrong popped the question while they were in Rome.

Huge congratulations to @antheaturner1 & Mark Armstrong who have just announced their engagement! pic.twitter.com/AbXjGz4HZr — Scala Radio (@ScalaRadio) September 1, 2019

She said the couple had gone away for Armstrong’s birthday.

“I’ve been looked after very well, I couldn’t be with a better person, he’s half Italian, he’s keeping me very happy,” she said.

She said of the proposal: “Yes, finally, after all this time – all of this time. He did propose to me in Rome. What a romantic city.”

Former Blue Peter host Turner was married to DJ Peter Powell from 1990 to 1998, and to Grant Bovey from 2000 to 2015.