Mercury Prize nominees take centre stage at end-of-season festival

Music lovers were being treated to a line-up littered with Mercury Prize nominees past and present at this year’s End Of The Road festival.

Among acts shortlisted for the prestigious music award 2019 were Dublin post-punk outfit Fontaines DC, experimental rock band Black Midi and Welsh musician and producer Cate Le Bon.

Former nominees putting in appearances were spoken word poet and rapper Kate Tempest, singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka and British electronic pop band Metronomy.

The Garden stage at the End Of The Road festival (AnnaLouiseYorke/PA)

A sell-out crowd of 11,500 were making the most of the late summer sun at the event, which is in its 14th year, and has assumed the role of bringing the UK festival season to a close.

The four-day gathering, renowned for its varied musical line-up, this year saw space-rock band Spiritualized, Kiwanuka, Australian songsmith Courtney Barnett and Metronomy take turns to headline on the main stage.

Meanwhile, former Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker was putting in an appearance as JARV IS in his latest musical project.

The festival hosts surprise performances (Sharon Lopez/PA)

The festival is held at the Larmer Tree Pleasure Gardens, near Blandford Forum, in Dorset.

It hosts four music stages, as well as a comedy stage, a library stage and cinema, but the event’s highlights are its surprise performances and one-off collaborations.

The independently-run event, which has previously won Best Medium Sized Festival at the UK Festival Awards and Best Small Festival at the NME Awards, finishes on Sunday.

The winner of the Hyundai Mercury Prize will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London, on September 19.