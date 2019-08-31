Gary Barlow among celebrities marking 22 years since Diana’s death

Gary Barlow has praised Diana, Princess of Wales as an “amazing woman” on the 22nd anniversary of her death.

The Take That star, 48, was among a slew of stars and fans paying tribute to her on August 31, the day she was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Barlow shared an image of his vocal group meeting Diana at an Aids benefit concert at Wembley Arena in 1994.

He told his nearly 500,000 Instagram followers: “Princess Diana – always in our hearts – we were lucky enough to have the pleasure of spending some time with this amazing woman.

“She will always be missed.”

As part of Take That, Barlow performed at the Concert for Diana benefit event at Wembley in 2007, alongside international stars including Elton John and Kanye West.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli also shared an image of the “global icon” to his 195,000 followers.

Advertising

22 years today… Remembering the beautiful mother and global icon #princessdiana. pic.twitter.com/pv3WnFIrYC — Bruno Tonioli (@BrunoTonioli) August 31, 2019

The Italian choreographer and dancer, 63, said: “22 years today… Remembering the beautiful mother and global icon.”

US actress Jamie Lee Curtis recalled how she had missed meeting Diana when the princess visited the famous Pinewood Studios, where she was shooting the 1988 film A Fish Called Wanda.

The Halloween star, 60, said that she had been forced to run to the bathroom at the moment Diana arrived, missing her visit entirely.

Advertising

However, she explained that she had written to Diana and the next day received a hand-written reply from Kensington Palace.

She said: “I thought about her and her life and the choices she made and how brave she was, how she reached out to that young man with AIDS before anyone did, the mine fields, mental health and so much more and how much she loved her children, the image of them running into her outstretched arms after a long trip.

“It gave me comfort that although her life was short, it was complete.

“She was a great role model for me. An example to live by. I honor her today.”

Diana would have celebrated her 58th birthday this year if she had survived the crash that also claimed the lives of her boyfriend Dodi Fayed and their driver Henri Paul.

Known for her humanitarian and charity work, Diana brought a more approachable image to the royal family.