Britain’s Got Talent viewers furious over fan favourite’s sudden exit

Viewers were left confused and angry after Britain’s Got Talent’s first winner Paul Potts was booted from the show’s new spin-off during its first episode.

The opera singer from Port Talbot, Wales, did not even make it through to the final three following a vote from the so-called superfan audience at Wembley Stadium.

Potts, 48, was rocketed to fame after appearing on the first series of BGT in 2007 and has since released a flurry of albums, including the number one record One Chance.

Paul Potts (Max Nash)

But he failed to make it through after delivering an ultimately disappointing performance on Saturday night’s pre-recorded show.

Instead sand artist Kseniya Simonova, winner of Ukraine’s Got Talent, and daredevil father and daughter duo Bello and Annaliese Nock earned a place in the final.

Fans were unhappy with the result – and the fact they could not vote – and took to social media to vent their anger.

One fan said: “Just watched BGT. Am I missing something. Paul Potts was unbelievable and didn’t win.

“Shall not watch the show again. Disgusting result.”

Another said: “Paul Potts was robbed.”

A third added: “Paul Potts was amazing. How did he not make the finals.”

One fan drew attention to Potts’ expression after he discovered he had not made it through to the final.

They said: “Paul Potts reaction is like he has just come last in the Eurovision Song Contest.”

One ardent fan of the singer asked: “Was no one else watching the same show as me?

“Think you need a trip to specsavers. What happened to Paul potts and bad samba!!!!!”

A final fan suggested Potts’ failure to make it through to the final indicated a loss of culture in Britain, saying: “What a pile of rubbish Paul Potts was amazing.

“Just shows how peoples tastes have changed over the years, bring back some culture.”

Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions continues on ITV.