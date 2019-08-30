Liv Tyler on her engagement and why marriage is ‘backwards’

Liv Tyler has said she is in no rush to get married to fiance David Gardner, despite being engaged for the past four years.

The Hollywood star, who was previously married to musician Royston Langdon from 2003 until 2008, said she believes marriage should be looked at differently.

She told Tatler magazine: “I love being engaged but I don’t really have a desire to get married.

“I always felt like marriage should be more of a reward … for surviving your relationship. I feel everyone’s got it backwards.”

Despite her views on marriage, Tyler said attending the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank last October was a “magical” experience.

The Lord Of The Rings and Armageddon star, 42, got engaged to Gardner in 2015.

She lives with Gardner and their two children – son Sailor Gene and daughter Lula Rose – in London.

Tyler said there are a number of cultural clashes between them.

“It’s such a different country – it affects even our relationship dynamics,” she said.

“I remember the first time that David called me his missus. I was like: ‘What? Excuse me? I’m not your missus.’ You have to earn that.”

Missus is a common British slang term for a female partner, whether or not they are married.

Tyler said there are other parts of British culture difficult to understand too, such as the class system, which she described as “really oppressive”.

“We’re raised that anyone can be anything they want – if you work hard at something, apply yourself, you can come from nothing and have everything,” she said.

“You can also have everything and go to nothing.”

Liv Tyler (right) with Ruth Negga at the premiere of the film Ad Astra (Arthur Mola/AP)

Tyler next appears in the sci-fi film Ad Astra alongside Brad Pitt, Ruth Negga, Tommy Lee Jones and Donald Sutherland.

The intergalactic drama features Pitt playing astronaut Roy McBride, who is blasted into deep space on a mission to save the world. Tyler plays his wife, Eve.

Having spent recent years working largely on TV series The Leftovers and Harlots, Tyler said she is glad to be back in films.

She said: “It was really nice for me to do a film again.

“I love TV, TV’s been kind to me in the past few years and I’ve found some characters that I really like but I think, in my heart of hearts, I really love making films.”

The October issue of Tatler magazine is available from Thursday September 5.