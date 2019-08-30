Linda Hamilton channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in new Terminator trailer

One of the most memorable film catchphrases of all time is repeated in the new trailer for the forthcoming Terminator movie – but not by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In the newly released trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate, returning star Linda Hamilton is seen dropping a grenade over a bridge before saying: “I’ll be back.”

The three-word slogan was said by Schwarzenegger’s cyborg assassin character in the first of the Terminator films in 1984 when he was refused entry to a police station but quickly returned by driving a car into the station and attacking staff.

Across the other Terminator films, the catchphrase has been used in different variations, including in Terminator 2: Judgment Day in 1991 when Schwarzenegger’s character says: “Stay here, I’ll be back.”

The action-packed clip shows a sneak preview of his character’s return as an ageing Terminator but largely focuses on Hamilton, who is back in the franchise as Sarah Connor.

Schwarzenegger and Hamilton last starred together in the James Cameron franchise nearly 30 years ago in T2.

The Terminator is recruited by Connor, his former nemesis, to help a young woman being pursued by a threatening new breed of Terminator.

The film, the sixth in the Terminator series but serving as a follow-up to Terminator 2, shows Connor returning to form as a powerful action hero.

The clip shows newcomers Mackenzie Davis (Smashed, Blade Runner 2049), who plays an android requiring Connor’s help, and Gabriel Luna (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), who portrays an advanced liquid metal Terminator prototype with the ability to split into two separate units.

He has has been sent to terminate Dani, played by Natalia Reyes, who stars in Colombian telenova Lady, la vendedora de rosas.

Cameron returns as producer for the film, which is directed by Deadpool’s Tim Mill.

Despite the Hollywood reunion of the popular sci-fi franchise’s biggest stars, fans are somewhat divided over the reboot, with many saying they are not convinced the new film will be as good as the first two instalments.

One fan tweeted: “Looks like were getting another crap one! #TerminatorDarkFate.”

Another commented: “For a franchise that started off featuring amazing practical effects work back in 1984, then combined those with amazing digital effects for the sequel in 1991, #TerminatorDarkFate looks, well, pretty poor really.”

One fan said they were “desperate” for Dark Fate to “live up to the hype”, adding the trailer has “done nothing to alleviate my fears”.

They added: “Same as previous installments it gives too much away, is CGI heavy and relies too much on nostalgia from other films.”

“I’m a huge #Terminator fan but this new one hasn’t got me excited at all,” another fan tweeted.

“I’m pretty sure I know exactly what’s going to happen and the direction they go in already #TerminatorDarkFate.”

Others have said the new trailer has filled them with more confidence in the film since the teaser trailer was dropped in May.

The #NEW #TerminatorDarkFate #Trailer just won me over. I am Officially Hyped for this #Movie again.

“I think #GabrielLuna’s #Rev9 #Terminator is gonna steal the show & be the best #Terminator in cinematic history calling it now…

(Yes, even more iconic than the T-800 & T-1000)”

Another wrote: “The new #TerminatorDarkFate trailer is slightly better than the last one. It almost looks not terrible.”

“I am actually pretty excited about the latest installment in the Terminator-Franchise,” another fan added.

“But this should be the last entry in the long running series (nobody can top T2-Judgement Day) #TerminatorDarkFate #JudgementDay.”

Terminator: Dark Fate will be released in cinemas on October 23.