James Blunt announces new album

James Blunt has announced a new album titled Once Upon A Mind.

The record is Blunt’s first since 2017’s The Afterlove and is being billed as a return to more familiar waters after a brief flirtation with electronic music.

Blunt, 45, compared Once Upon A Mind to his 2004 breakout album, Back To Bedlam, which sold more than 11 million copies worldwide thanks to hits You’re Beautiful and Goodbye My Lover.

James Blunt’s breakout album in 2004 sold more than 11 million copies (Isabel Infantes/PA)

He said: “I think this is the most honest album I have ever made. Back To Bedlam was similar in that I had been writing those songs for a while about my life experiences at that time, and they came together on my debut.

“And every song on this album represents something that I’m currently going through or have recently experienced.

“It’s a very personal record, and I’m proud I can share it.”

Alongside the announcement, Blunt released Once Upon A Mind’s first single, Cold.

Other songs from the album include The Truth, Champions and Monster.

It will be released on October 25.