GQ reveals contents of £18,000 Men Of The Year winners’ goody bags

The big winners at this year’s GQ Men Of The Year Awards will receive gift bags containing vouchers for luxurious hotel stays, Beats headphones and teeth whitening kits worth £18,000.

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg is among the famous faces accepting a prize at the annual event, this year hosted by Hollywood actor Michael Sheen.

The winners’ goody bags will contain watches from Hugo Boss, a two-night stay at The Royal Atlantis hotel chain and a tooth whitening kit from HiSmile.

Also included will be a year’s membership to Orangetheory Fitness and a coffee table book by David Yarrow from London’s Maddox Gallery.

Victors will also take home a one-year membership to the exclusive Ivy Club in London, a three-class voucher for fitness centre Barry’s Bootcamp and a pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones.

All guests will receive a smaller although still impressive goody bag worth £250.

The Prince of Wales attends last year’s GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Tate Modern (Yui Mok/PA)

This will include a bottle of Meda, a liposomal drink containing CBD, an ingredient found in cannabis and hemp with no psychoactive properties.

Attendees will also take home a 700ml bottle of Haig Club Clubman Whisky, date and Himalayan pink salt bars from Doisy & Dam and a can of sparkling water from San Pellegrino.

The annual event hosted by the glossy men’s magazine will celebrate its 22nd ceremony this year.

The GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 takes place on September 3, in association with Hugo Boss.