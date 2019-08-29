Liam Gallagher takes dig at Noel as Definitely Maybe turns 25

Liam Gallagher has used the 25th anniversary of Oasis’s debut album Definitely Maybe to mock his brother Noel after he said a musical about their lives was inevitable.

During an interview, Noel said Live Forever – a musical about the Gallagher brothers’ rise to fame – could be on the cards.

But Liam pitched his own idea for a musical on Twitter, saying it would be about five lads from Manchester who “start a band and take on the world”, before calling his brother a “massive c***”.

Oasis the musical 5 lads from Manchester start a band and take on the world the little 1 who writes the songs turns into a massive cunt sacks everyone except his little brother as he ain’t got the arse splits up the band there’s a story line for ya THE END LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 29, 2019

In an interview with The Sun to mark the anniversary, Noel said of the musical: “The musical – people have been on to me about that for the last 10 years.

“And funnily enough Live Forever is always the title.”

“It’s inevitable it will happen one day. I will go and see it once.”

Definitely Maybe was released on August 29 1994, becoming a critical and commercial success and shooting the Manchester band to stardom.

Liam and Noel have been locked in a war of words since their acrimonious split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Liam and Noel Gallagher during the band’s 1990s heyday (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Oasis marked the album’s 25th anniversary with the release of new lyric video for Fade Away, ahead of a reissue of the vinyl arriving on August 30.

The milestone is also being celebrated with an exhibition at the h Club Gallery in London.

The show, due to open in November, will feature the work of British photographer Michael Spencer Jones, who shadowed the band from their pre-fame days and shot their early album covers.

Titled Masterplan 25: The Oasis Photographs, it will include images taken during recording sessions at Rockfield Recording Studios in Wales and the front room of guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs.