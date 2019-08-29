Advertising
Liam Gallagher takes dig at Noel as Definitely Maybe turns 25
The band’s former lead singer has responded to his brother’s claim a musical about their lives is inevitable.
Liam Gallagher has used the 25th anniversary of Oasis’s debut album Definitely Maybe to mock his brother Noel after he said a musical about their lives was inevitable.
During an interview, Noel said Live Forever – a musical about the Gallagher brothers’ rise to fame – could be on the cards.
But Liam pitched his own idea for a musical on Twitter, saying it would be about five lads from Manchester who “start a band and take on the world”, before calling his brother a “massive c***”.
In an interview with The Sun to mark the anniversary, Noel said of the musical: “The musical – people have been on to me about that for the last 10 years.
“And funnily enough Live Forever is always the title.”
“It’s inevitable it will happen one day. I will go and see it once.”
In the tweet on Thursday, Liam said: “Oasis the musical 5 lads from Manchester start a band and take on the world the little 1 who writes the songs turns into a massive c*** sacks everyone except his little brother as he ain’t got the arse splits up the band there’s a story line for ya THE END LG x”
Definitely Maybe was released on August 29 1994, becoming a critical and commercial success and shooting the Manchester band to stardom.
Liam and Noel have been locked in a war of words since their acrimonious split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.
Oasis marked the album’s 25th anniversary with the release of new lyric video for Fade Away, ahead of a reissue of the vinyl arriving on August 30.
The milestone is also being celebrated with an exhibition at the h Club Gallery in London.
The show, due to open in November, will feature the work of British photographer Michael Spencer Jones, who shadowed the band from their pre-fame days and shot their early album covers.
Titled Masterplan 25: The Oasis Photographs, it will include images taken during recording sessions at Rockfield Recording Studios in Wales and the front room of guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs.
