Kim Kardashian’s cryptic tweets sparks fan speculation over new Kanye West album

Fans are speculating Kanye West is preparing to release a new album after his wife shared what appeared to be a tracklist.

The album appears to be called Jesus Is King and could be released on September 27th, according to a handwritten note shared by Kim Kardashian West.

She captioned the post on Twitter with a praying emoji. The supposed tracklist contains a song titled Water. West performed a track by that name during his Coachella Sunday Service earlier this year.

If West were to release an album, it would be his first since Ye, which arrived in June last year.

In September the controversial rapper announced that he was releasing an album titled Yandhi later that month, however it was postponed and then abandoned.

West has been busy performing his Sunday Service events each week, which feature an exclusive guest list and gospel music.

He has not tweeted since January 1, following a period when he was particularly active on the website and courted controversy for voicing support for Donald Trump.