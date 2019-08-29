Justin Bieber shares emotional post and thanks wife Hailey

Justin Bieber has thanked his wife Hailey Bieber for being a “huge support” after revealing he is enduring a “hard season”.

The chart-topping pop star, 25, shared a video of himself singing on stage at the Beverly Hills church he regularly attends and where he reportedly led a service on Wednesday night.

Alongside a clip of himself performing, Bieber, who has been open about his faith since finding fame as a teenager, wrote on Instagram about experiencing personal difficulties.

In an emotional post, he said God was “pulling me through a hard season” and that “having trust in Jesus at your worst times is the absolute hardest”.

Bieber, who married model Hailey, 22, last year, added: “I also want to thank my wife for being such a huge support in my life through this season.. it says in the bible count it ALL JOY when you face trials of various kinds. Sounds insane considering when u face trials u feel terrible. ”

The Love Yourself singer finished the message by saying: “Whatever pain you are going through just keep telling yourself THIS WONT LAST! Love you guys we in this together.”

Hailey commented on the post: “So proud of who u are.”

While the couple are legally married, they are set to have an official ceremony later this year, according to reports.

Canadian singer Bieber rose to global stardom after being scouted on YouTube by talent manager Scooter Braun at the age of 13.

His debut EP, My World, arrived in 2009 to international success. His hits include What Do You Mean?, Where Are U Now and Boyfriend.