Menu

Advertising

John Legend announces UK show

Showbiz | Published:

The Oscar-winning American singer will return later this year.

John Legend Live Session at Global Radio – London

John Legend has announced a one-off UK performance.

The 10-time Grammy-winning US singer has chosen London for his only European tour date in 2019.

Legend will perform at the O2 Arena in his first appearance in the capital for two years.

View this post on Instagram

Miles ❤️ Thailand ??

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

The acclaimed artist, who has won an Oscar and Golden Globe for his songwriting work, will offer audiences a taste of his smooth vocals as part of BluesFest 2019.

Legend has collaborated with numerous US stars, including Jay Z and Alicia Keys.

Tickets for his one-off London show went on sale on Thursday, with the concert taking place on October 25.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News