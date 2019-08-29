Menu

Emily Atack: I now know what makes a good relationship

Showbiz | Published:

She has been with film executive Rob Jowers for six months.

Emily Atack

Emily Atack says she now feels “very lucky” in her lovelife.

The I’m A Celebrity star, 29, is in a relationship with film executive Rob Jowers.

And, according to the Daily Mirror, he “is the man” she has “been waiting for”.

Rob Jowers and Emily Atack
Rob Jowers and Emily Atack (Matt Crossick/PA)

She added: “I think that I have met Rob at a time when I am ready to get into a relationship again.”

The former star of The Inbetweeners said: “I have had loving relationships and I’ve had toxic ones – and I now feel that I have got a good sense of what it takes to make a good one.”

She added: “It has been only six months but we are really happy and we are enjoying each other. I hope I am in it for the long haul.”

