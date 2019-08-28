YouTube reveals biggest UK tracks of the summer

YouTube has revealed that the biggest track on the platform this summer was Lil Nas X hit Old Town Road.

The rap and country crossover featuring Billy Ray Cyrus clocked up more than 40 million views across the summer months in the UK.

Lil Nas X scored a hit with Old Town Road (Ian West/PA)

Lil Nas X was 18 million views ahead of his nearest challengers for the soundtrack to the summer, Senorita by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

The top 10 UK songs of the summer on YouTube include British talents Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, and Lewis Capaldi.

It was also Sheeran who triumphed in the overall artist rankings, amassing the most views across all of his work on YouTube.

Ed Sheeran had the most views overall (Ian West/PA)

The Suffolk-born songwriter attracted 94 million view online, dwarfing the 55 million earned by Capaldi.

Advertising

In the song of the summer charts revealed by YouTube, it is Lil Nas X out in front, followed by Cabello and Mendes.

In third place is Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s track I Don’t Care (21 million), followed by Capaldi’s Someone You Loved (20 million).

Stormzy’s release Vossi Bop (19 million) was the fifth most-viewed, with Billie Eilish and Bad Guy (17 million) in sixth.

Advertising

Young London rapper Dave was next in the chart with Location featuring Burna Boy (13 million), and Mist song So High featuring Fredo (12 million) came eighth.

Rounding up the top 10 were Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga with Shallow (11 million), and Capaldi with Hold Me While You Wait (10 million).

The top overall artists of the summer in the UK were:

1

Ed Sheeran 94.5 million

2

Lewis Capaldi 55.6 million

3

Lil Nas X 49.9 million

4

Billie Eilish 49.6 million

5

Eminem 48 million

6

Ariana Grande 41 million

7

Shawn Mendes 39.9 million

8

Post Malone 34.6 million

9

Marshmello 34 million

10

Dave 33 million