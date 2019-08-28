Advertising
Warner Bros releases new trailer for Joker
The film will be released in October.
Joaquin Phoenix goes from sign-waving clown to crazed villain in the creepy final trailer for Joker.
The origins film, directed by Todd Phillips, stars Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, a man struggling to find his way in Gotham’s fractured society.
The Warner Bros trailer shows him as a clown-for-hire by day, who aspires to be a stand-up comic at night.
However, he is beaten down by his treatment at the hands of others.
One scene shows Arthur – who officially makes his name The Joker in the new trailer – in what appears to be a therapy session.
He tells the counsellor: “You just ask the same questions every week. How’s your job? Are you having negative thoughts? All I have are negative thoughts.”
Joker also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy.
It will be in cinemas on October 4.
